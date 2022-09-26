Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 26, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 10

Incheon 24/17 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/15 Sunny 10

Cheongju 25/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 26/13 Sunny 20

Gangneung 26/16 Sunny 20

Jeonju 24/16 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 23/17 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/17 Cloudy 30

Busan 24/19 Sunny 20

