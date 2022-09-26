Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that untrue media reports of his remarks caught on hot mic damaged South Korea's alliance with the United States in his first response to the controversy.
Last week, Yoon was caught on video making a remark privately to aides in New York that appeared to include vulgar words. Though the recording was not clear due to noise, many thought Yoon was talking about U.S. Congress and U.S. President Joe Biden because a subtitle put by a TV station said so.
But Yoon's office later rejected the claim, stressing that he made no mention of U.S. Congress or Biden and that he was referring to how he would be embarrassed if South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected the US$100 million he pledged to contribute to the Global Fund.
"Damaging the alliance with untrue media reports would be putting people in danger," Yoon told reporters, adding that how such incorrect reports have circulated should be clearly verified.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
