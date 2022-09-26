1 in cardiac arrest, another seriously injured in fire at outlet mall in Daejeon
DAEJEON, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at an outlet mall in the central city of Daejeon on Monday, leaving one person in a state of cardiac arrest, another serious injured and three others missing, officials said.
The fire started at 7:45 a.m. at Hyundai Premium Outlet in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, fire officials said.
One employee was sent to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, while another person was in critical condition after sustaining serious injuries. Three others remain unaccounted for, and a search is under way for them, according to authorities.
Some 110 people, mostly customers at nearby accommodation buildings and employees, evacuated. No outlet customers were around, as the fire broke before the mall's business hours.
More than 126 personnel and 40 pieces of firefighting equipment were combating the fire.
Fire authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, including the possibility of the explosion of an electric car that was being charged in an underground parking garage.
