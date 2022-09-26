(3rd LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES with more info, photo throughout)
DAEJEON, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The death toll from an outlet mall fire in the central city of Daejeon has risen to seven, officials said Monday, as a search is under way to determine whether there are any other victims.
The blaze is believed to have started from the basement parking lot at Hyundai Premium Outlet in Daejeon, about 160 kilometers south of Seoul, at 7:45 a.m. and spread quickly on cardboard boxes, sending dark smoke filling the entire floor, according to witnesses and survivors.
Two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 30s, were found with serious injuries and sent to a hospital, but later pronounced dead in the morning. Five more people died later, while a search is under way to confirm the exact extent of the damage from the fire, according to the officials.
Some 110 people, mostly customers at nearby accommodation buildings and employees, evacuated. No outlet customers were around, as the fire broke before the mall's business hours.
More than 126 personnel and 40 pieces of firefighting equipment were combating the fire, but firefighters were having difficulties in the search operation due to massive amounts of smoke issued from burning paper boxes in the mall's underground cargo handling area.
Fire authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, including the possibility of the explosion of an electric car that was being charged in an underground parking garage.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
(LEAD) Won hits over 13-year low per U.S. dollar during intraday trade on global tightening