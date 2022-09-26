The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 26, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.69 2.66
2-M 2.87 2.83
3-M 3.07 3.03
6-M 3.63 3.53
12-M 4.17 4.05
