Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 171 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:38 September 26, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 171 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 277,482, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 122 from the Army, 22 from the Air Force, 10 from the Navy, 12 from units under the direct control of the ministry and five from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 1,948 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets tested for COVID-19 at a testing center in central Seoul, in this file photo taken March 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!