Military reports 171 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:38 September 26, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 171 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 277,482, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 122 from the Army, 22 from the Air Force, 10 from the Navy, 12 from units under the direct control of the ministry and five from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 1,948 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
