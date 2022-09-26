Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- A group of lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Monday they will take a series of legal measures, including filing a libel complaint, against MBC TV, accusing the broadcaster of misreporting President Yoon Suk-yeol's remarks made during a trip to New York last week.
Yoon came under fire after he was caught on video appearing to use foul language while talking to aides in New York last week. Though the recording of Yoon's remarks was not clear due to noise, many thought he was talking about the U.S. Congress and U.S. President Joe Biden.
But Yoon's office rejected the claim, saying he was referring to South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly without mentioning U.S. Congress or Biden. Yoon's ruling People Power Party also claimed people misheard Yoon's remarks because MBC TV included a subtitle that misrepresented them.
PPP members of the parliamentary committee on broadcasting and communications also called for the resignation of MBC's CEO Park Sung-jae and the company's public apology, saying MBC's report "harmed the national interest."
They claimed the TV station made a malicious report of manipulating the Korean word for "throw out" into "Biden" and assumed without a fact check that Yoon's remarks were about U.S. Congress. The lawmakers also called the report "fake news" that would "go down in history."
The Korean word for "throw out" sounds similar to the pronunciation for "Biden."
Earlier Monday, Yoon said untrue media reports of his remarks damaged South Korea's alliance with the United States.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
(LEAD) Won hits over 13-year low per U.S. dollar during intraday trade on global tightening