Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to sell shares to raise capital
All News 15:33 September 26, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 104.43 million common shares at a price of 19,150 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Yoon's approval rating falls after hot mic incident: Realmeter