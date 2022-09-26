Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to sell shares to raise capital

All News 15:33 September 26, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 104.43 million common shares at a price of 19,150 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
