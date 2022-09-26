Yoon vows to root out voice phishing, stalking crimes
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday pledged to root out voice phishing and stalking crimes that target vulnerable people, saying relevant authorities should redouble efforts to prevent such crimes.
Yoon made the remarks at a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo earlier in the day, according to Lee Jae-myeong, deputy spokesperson for the presidential office.
Yoon told Han that relevant authorities need to root out the two crimes "with the determination of declaring a war," according to Lee.
"The government's most basic duty is to protect the safety of people's daily lives," Yoon said.
Earlier this month, the shocking murder of a subway worker by a colleague rekindled the need to improve the anti-stalking law.
On Sept. 14, Jeon Joo-hwan, a 31-year-old employee of Seoul Metro, was apprehended at Sindang Station on Line No. 2 after stabbing a female colleague in her 20s to death in the subway station's ladies' restroom.
The case shocked the nation, as it was revealed the killing took place one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her. The two had known each other since entering Seoul Metro the same year.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
