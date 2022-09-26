Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:41 September 26, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Meritz Insurance 31,950 DN 1,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,900 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 35,350 DN 1,600
HITEJINRO 26,600 DN 950
MERITZ SECU 4,085 DN 150
SamsungElecMech 120,500 UP 500
HtlShilla 72,300 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 597,000 DN 13,000
Hanssem 44,250 DN 1,950
F&F 145,000 DN 5,000
GS Retail 25,650 DN 950
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,090 DN 220
SKC 93,600 DN 4,000
Ottogi 473,500 DN 3,000
Hanmi Science 31,900 DN 1,750
KPIC 108,000 DN 4,000
Daewoong 20,150 DN 750
AmoreG 29,100 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 182,500 DN 8,000
KCC 235,000 DN 12,500
SKBP 58,700 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 37,950 DN 1,600
HyundaiEng&Const 39,050 DN 2,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,400 UP 100
CJ 72,200 DN 2,600
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 12,900 DN 500
Kogas 34,050 DN 1,950
LX INT 39,250 DN 1,350
Hanwha 25,950 DN 1,450
DongkukStlMill 12,150 DN 800
TaihanElecWire 1,480 DN 85
Daesang 21,850 DN 850
SKNetworks 3,935 DN 125
Hyundai M&F INS 30,900 DN 200
ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 250
Hyosung 71,500 DN 1,000
SLCORP 33,950 DN 1,650
Yuhan 53,300 DN 1,500
LOTTE 39,450 DN 500
(MORE)

