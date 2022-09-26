KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongwonInd 234,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 53,900 DN 600
GCH Corp 15,200 DN 650
LotteChilsung 163,000 DN 7,000
GS E&C 24,550 DN 1,400
LS 59,600 DN 2,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117000 DN7000
GC Corp 122,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,590 DN 190
POSCO Holdings 224,500 DN 11,500
NHIS 9,220 DN 180
DB INSURANCE 59,700 DN 800
KSOE 79,800 DN 4,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,350 DN 3,350
Mobis 200,000 DN 6,500
KumhoPetrochem 116,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 66,100 DN 8,000
MS IND 19,650 DN 1,400
OCI 93,300 DN 4,900
LS ELECTRIC 46,900 DN 2,800
KorZinc 591,000 DN 23,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,610 DN 190
HyundaiMipoDock 104,000 DN 7,500
IS DONGSEO 29,850 DN 3,700
S-Oil 81,500 DN 5,400
LG Innotek 324,500 DN 20,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 160,500 DN 6,500
HMM 18,150 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 65,300 DN 3,500
CJ LOGISTICS 96,000 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 83,900 DN 3,900
DL 64,200 DN 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,600 DN 600
KIA CORP. 74,800 DN 2,800
SK hynix 82,500 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 719,000 DN 29,000
TaekwangInd 740,000 DN 22,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,460 DN 200
KAL 22,650 DN 1,450
LG Corp. 76,200 DN 1,400
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
(LEAD) Won hits over 13-year low per U.S. dollar during intraday trade on global tightening