KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
POSCO CHEMICAL 166,000 DN 9,000
Boryung 9,920 DN 280
SGBC 41,750 DN 2,600
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,900 DN 3,600
Nongshim 304,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,750 DN 1,950
Shinsegae 228,500 DN 11,000
POONGSAN 25,950 DN 1,750
KBFinancialGroup 46,450 DN 2,950
Hansae 15,550 DN 1,150
Youngone Corp 47,600 DN 1,000
CSWIND 63,200 DN 1,700
GKL 14,400 DN 550
KOLON IND 44,400 DN 2,600
HanmiPharm 226,000 DN 11,000
SD Biosensor 26,700 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 39,200 DN 600
Meritz Financial 22,150 DN 750
BNK Financial Group 6,340 DN 190
emart 84,600 DN 4,300
DSME 24,950 UP 2,950
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 50 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 37,650 DN 1,150
PIAM 32,250 DN 3,550
CHONGKUNDANG 76,400 DN 3,400
DoubleUGames 41,750 DN 450
COSMAX 54,400 DN 2,400
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,500 DN 800
MANDO 45,900 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 758,000 DN 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,000 DN 1,700
SKBS 84,600 DN 1,600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,250 DN 750
Netmarble 54,500 DN 700
KRAFTON 209,000 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 344,500 DN 21,500
HANILCMT 12,250 DN 750
HD HYUNDAI 56,100 DN 3,100
ORION 102,500 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,600 DN 1,750
(MORE)
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
(LEAD) Won hits over 13-year low per U.S. dollar during intraday trade on global tightening