Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 September 26, 2022

POSCO CHEMICAL 166,000 DN 9,000
Boryung 9,920 DN 280
SGBC 41,750 DN 2,600
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,900 DN 3,600
Nongshim 304,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,750 DN 1,950
Shinsegae 228,500 DN 11,000
POONGSAN 25,950 DN 1,750
KBFinancialGroup 46,450 DN 2,950
Hansae 15,550 DN 1,150
Youngone Corp 47,600 DN 1,000
CSWIND 63,200 DN 1,700
GKL 14,400 DN 550
KOLON IND 44,400 DN 2,600
HanmiPharm 226,000 DN 11,000
SD Biosensor 26,700 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 39,200 DN 600
Meritz Financial 22,150 DN 750
BNK Financial Group 6,340 DN 190
emart 84,600 DN 4,300
DSME 24,950 UP 2,950
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 50 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 37,650 DN 1,150
PIAM 32,250 DN 3,550
CHONGKUNDANG 76,400 DN 3,400
DoubleUGames 41,750 DN 450
COSMAX 54,400 DN 2,400
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,500 DN 800
MANDO 45,900 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 758,000 DN 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,000 DN 1,700
SKBS 84,600 DN 1,600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,250 DN 750
Netmarble 54,500 DN 700
KRAFTON 209,000 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 344,500 DN 21,500
HANILCMT 12,250 DN 750
HD HYUNDAI 56,100 DN 3,100
ORION 102,500 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,600 DN 1,750
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!