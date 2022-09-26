KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,300 DN 950
HYOSUNG TNC 264,000 DN 14,000
BGF Retail 160,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 100,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 10,650 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDS 114,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,300 DN 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 3,355 DN 140
KEPCO 20,250 UP 500
SamsungSecu 31,350 DN 1,500
KG DONGBU STL 8,800 DN 590
SKTelecom 53,500 UP 800
Asiana Airlines 13,050 DN 650
S-1 56,000 UP 400
ShinpoongPharm 20,350 DN 300
ZINUS 34,300 DN 1,900
Hanchem 178,000 DN 8,500
DWS 45,300 DN 3,400
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,100 DN 3,100
Hanon Systems 9,770 DN 110
SK 204,000 DN 10,500
Handsome 25,300 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 23,450 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,300 DN 4,100
COWAY 53,400 DN 2,000
IBK 9,620 DN 280
DONGSUH 20,750 DN 250
SamsungEng 21,800 DN 1,950
SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 4,890 DN 280
SAMSUNG CARD 31,000 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 22,500 DN 250
KT 36,800 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27600 DN800
LOTTE TOUR 10,750 DN 350
LG Uplus 11,150 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,200 DN 500
KT&G 85,600 DN 800
Doosan Enerbility 15,500 DN 1,400
Doosanfc 29,750 DN 1,000
(MORE)
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
(LEAD) Won hits over 13-year low per U.S. dollar during intraday trade on global tightening