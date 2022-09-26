KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LG Display 12,350 DN 800
Kangwonland 24,650 DN 1,050
NAVER 204,500 DN 6,000
Kakao 59,700 DN 1,300
NCsoft 327,000 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 79,000 DN 2,300
HDSINFRA 4,600 DN 390
DWEC 4,270 DN 275
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 DN 1,300
CJ CheilJedang 405,500 DN 7,500
KEPCO KPS 34,650 DN 1,600
LG H&H 643,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 571,000 DN 33,000
KEPCO E&C 56,100 DN 3,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,950 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 81,800 DN 3,100
Celltrion 164,500 DN 3,000
TKG Huchems 19,700 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,300 DN 2,400
KIH 50,200 DN 2,700
GS 41,900 DN 3,950
LIG Nex1 89,900 DN 4,400
Fila Holdings 32,800 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,500 DN 8,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,500 DN 1,650
HANWHA LIFE 2,275 DN 95
AMOREPACIFIC 109,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 12,650 DN 600
SK Innovation 158,500 DN 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 DN 600
KakaoBank 21,800 DN 1,650
HYBE 141,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 60,700 DN 5,100
LG Energy Solution 446,500 DN 14,000
DL E&C 36,450 DN 1,800
kakaopay 53,000 DN 2,300
K Car 14,900 DN 950
SKSQUARE 37,000 DN 2,000
(END)
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
(LEAD) PPP interim chief caught discussing ex-leader's expulsion in text messages
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
(LEAD) Won hits over 13-year low per U.S. dollar during intraday trade on global tightening