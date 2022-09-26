S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 26, 2022
All News 16:54 September 26, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.604 3.342 +26.2
2-year TB 4.516 4.180 +33.6
3-year TB 4.548 4.199 +34.9
10-year TB 4.335 4.112 +22.3
2-year MSB 4.530 4.191 +33.9
3-year CB (AA-) 5.528 5.189 +33.9
91-day CD 3.090 3.070 +2.0
(END)
