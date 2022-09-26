Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
DAEJEON -- The death toll from an outlet mall fire in the central city of Daejeon has risen to seven, officials said Monday, as a search is under way to determine whether there are any other victims.
The blaze is believed to have started from the basement parking lot at Hyundai Premium Outlet in Daejeon, about 160 kilometers south of Seoul, at 7:45 a.m. and spread quickly on cardboard boxes, sending dark smoke filling the entire floor, according to witnesses and survivors.
-----------------
S. Korea's external soundness remains in good shape: finance minister
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy has been weighed down by heightened global uncertainty, but it has maintained robust external soundness, the finance minister said Monday.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remarks during his meeting with the delegation of global credit appraiser S&P Global Ratings, led by Kim Eng Tan, senior director of Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings at the agency.
-----------------
U.S. rights activist urges efforts to send outside information to N. Korea
SEOUL -- A renowned U.S. activist on North Korean human rights called Monday for more efforts to help the people in the reclusive nation access information from the outside world, as an annual weeklong campaign designed to enhance public awareness on the issue got underway.
Suzanne Scholte, head of the North Korea Freedom Coalition, issued the appeal during the opening ceremony of the 19th North Korea Freedom Week in central Seoul, reiterating concerns about the country's rights situation under the Kim Jong-un regime.
-----------------
(LEAD) Daewoo Shipbuilding inks MOU with Hanwha on conditional sale
SEOUL -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) signed a preliminary investment deal with Hanwha Group on Monday, in a move that could put the embattled shipyard in the latter's hands.
Under a memorandum of understanding, Hanwha Aerospace and other Hanwha subsidiaries will participate in DSME's 2 trillion-won (US$1.4 billion) rights offering for a 49.3 percent stake and managerial control, said the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), DSME's biggest shareholder.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks, Korean won in tailspin amid growing recession fears
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks dropped to the lowest level in over two years and the Korean won also continued to tumble Monday amid growing fears of a global economic recession caused by combative monetary tightening in major economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell by 69.06 points, or 3.02 percent, to end at 2,220.94, the lowest since July 27, 2020. The market slid for a fourth consecutive session.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Won hits fresh over 13-year low per U.S. dollar on tightening woes
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency on Monday hit a fresh over 13-year low against the U.S. dollar amid growing concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.
The local currency ended at 1,431.30 won per dollar, down 22 won from the previous session's close. The won fell to as low as 1,435.40 against the greenback at one point.
-----------------
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest number in more than two months on Monday, as the virus wave has been slowing down at a steady pace and the government has fully lifted outdoor mask mandates.
The country reported 14,168 new COVID-19 infections, including 220 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,634,296, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
SEOUL -- BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. Billboard's main albums chart, Billboard has said.
In a preview of this week's charts, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) that the band's second full-length album, "Born Pink," released Sept. 16, arrived atop the latest Billboard 200 with 102,000 equivalent album units earned. This made the quartet the first female group to reach No. 1 since 2008.
(END)
