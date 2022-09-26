Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Genexine to raise 100 bln won via stock sale

18:00 September 26, 2022

SEOUL, SEPTEMBER 26 (Yonhap) -- Genexine Inc.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 100 billion won(US$69.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.79 million common shares at a price of 17,250 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
