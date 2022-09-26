OECD cuts South Korea's 2023 growth outlook to 2.2 pct
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday lowered its outlook for South Korea's growth for next year, citing uncertainties in the global economy.
In its interim report on next year's world economy, the Paris-based organization said South Korea's gross domestic product is expected to grow 2.2 percent in 2023, 0.3 percentage point lower than its previous forecast of 2.5 percent.
The estimate is lower than the Seoul government's forecast of 2.5 percent and the Asian Development Bank's outlook of 2.3 percent, but higher than 2.1 percent projected by the Bank of Korea and the International Monetary Fund.
The OECD revised down its 2023 forecast for world economic growth from 2.8 percent to 2.2 percent.
Hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the continuing impact of COVID-19 outbreaks in some parts of the world, global GDP stagnated in the second quarter of 2022 and output declined in the Group of 20 economies, the OECD said,
"A number of indicators have taken a turn for the worse, and the global growth outlook has darkened," the policy forum said.
"Japan, Korea and Australia have somewhat stronger growth momentum currently than Europe and the United States, but that is projected to wane over the coming quarters, in part due to softer external demand," it added.
The OECD also raised its 2023 inflation outlook for South Korea to 3.9 percent from the previous 3.8 percent.
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
(LEAD) Won hits over 13-year low per U.S. dollar during intraday trade on global tightening