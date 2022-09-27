N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility
WASHINGTON, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea lashed out at the United States on Monday, accusing the U.S. of creating confrontation on the Korean Peninsula with the intention of toppling the Pyongyang regime while also trying to unjustly force "Western values" on sovereign states such as North Korea.
The latest attack on the U.S. was made by head of the North Korean mission to the United Nations.
"The security environment of the Korean Peninsula is now caught in a vicious cycle of tensions and confrontation due to the growing hostility of the United States and its following forces against the DPRK," the North Korean diplomat, Kim Song, said while addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
