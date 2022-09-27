Korean-language dailies

-- Exchange rate soars to 1,431 won; stocks plunge 3 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Hyundai outlet fire in Daejeon kills 7 people (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'King dollar' pushes down won to 1,431, sends KOSPI, KOSDAQ to yearly lows (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon claims 'false reports hurt alliance' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Another 'Black Monday' for financial markets (Segye Times)

-- DSME in Hanwha's hands after 23 years of drifting (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Local currency plunges by 22 won a day, with stock markets suffering 'Black Monday' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Hyundai outlet fire in Daejeon kills 7 people working underground (Hankyoreh)

-- Hanwha to buy DSME, with largest stake of 49.3 pct (Hankook Ilbo)

-- DSME to be sold to Hanwha after 23 years of drifting (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Financial markets suffer 'Black Monday' amid woes from Europe (Korea Economic Daily)

