Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Exchange rate soars to 1,431 won; stocks plunge 3 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hyundai outlet fire in Daejeon kills 7 people (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'King dollar' pushes down won to 1,431, sends KOSPI, KOSDAQ to yearly lows (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon claims 'false reports hurt alliance' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Another 'Black Monday' for financial markets (Segye Times)
-- DSME in Hanwha's hands after 23 years of drifting (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Local currency plunges by 22 won a day, with stock markets suffering 'Black Monday' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Hyundai outlet fire in Daejeon kills 7 people working underground (Hankyoreh)
-- Hanwha to buy DSME, with largest stake of 49.3 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- DSME to be sold to Hanwha after 23 years of drifting (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Financial markets suffer 'Black Monday' amid woes from Europe (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hanwha is preferred bidder for DSME (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hanwha signs 2 tln won deal takeover of DSME (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, U.S. begin biggest joint drills in 5 years (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted