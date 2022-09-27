Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 September 27, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Exchange rate soars to 1,431 won; stocks plunge 3 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hyundai outlet fire in Daejeon kills 7 people (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'King dollar' pushes down won to 1,431, sends KOSPI, KOSDAQ to yearly lows (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon claims 'false reports hurt alliance' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Another 'Black Monday' for financial markets (Segye Times)
-- DSME in Hanwha's hands after 23 years of drifting (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Local currency plunges by 22 won a day, with stock markets suffering 'Black Monday' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Hyundai outlet fire in Daejeon kills 7 people working underground (Hankyoreh)
-- Hanwha to buy DSME, with largest stake of 49.3 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- DSME to be sold to Hanwha after 23 years of drifting (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Financial markets suffer 'Black Monday' amid woes from Europe (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hanwha is preferred bidder for DSME (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hanwha signs 2 tln won deal takeover of DSME (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, U.S. begin biggest joint drills in 5 years (Korea Times)
