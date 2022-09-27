BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' enters Billboard's main singles chart at No. 25
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) --- "Shut Down," a new single from BLACKPINK, debuted on the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart at No. 25, Billboard has said.
Billboard also said on social media Monday (U.S. time) that the K-pop quartet topped this week's Global 200 and came in third on the Global Excl. U.S. with the song.
The band's "Pink Venom" came in second on the two latest global charts.
Both "Shut Down" and "Pink Venom" are from the girl group's second full-length album, "Born Pink," which snatched the act's first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the week.
On Friday (British time), the album debuted atop Britain's Official Albums Chart Top 100, which made BLACKPINK the only female Asian act ever to simultaneously top the British and U.S. Billboard charts.
