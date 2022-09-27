Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) PM offers condolences at Abe's state funeral

All News 16:47 September 27, 2022

TOKYO, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday offered condolences to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral.

Han, along with foreign leaders, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, attended the funeral at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.

Han placed chrysanthemums on an altar of Abe.

Later in the day, Han will attend a reception hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

On Wednesday morning, Han is scheduled to hold a meeting with Kishida.

