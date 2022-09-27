Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) PM offers condolences at Abe's state funeral

All News 21:32 September 27, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with reception; REPLACES photo)

TOKYO, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday offered condolences to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral.

Han, along with foreign leaders, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, attended the funeral at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.

Han placed chrysanthemums on an altar of Abe.

Later in the day, Han attended a reception hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the state guest house in Tokyo and expressed deep condolences on behalf of the Korean government, the prime minister's office said.

On Wednesday morning, Han is scheduled to hold a meeting with Kishida.

kdh@yna.co.kr

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) welcomes South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo before a reception at the state guest house in Tokyo on Sept. 27, 2022, following the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#PM-Japan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!