(2nd LD) PM offers condolences at Abe's state funeral
(ATTN: UPDATES with reception; REPLACES photo)
TOKYO, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday offered condolences to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral.
Han, along with foreign leaders, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, attended the funeral at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.
Han placed chrysanthemums on an altar of Abe.
Later in the day, Han attended a reception hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the state guest house in Tokyo and expressed deep condolences on behalf of the Korean government, the prime minister's office said.
On Wednesday morning, Han is scheduled to hold a meeting with Kishida.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
(LEAD) N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
Presidential office not to seek legal action over Yoon's hot mic controversy