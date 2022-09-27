Mamamoo to drop new EP next month
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Mamamoo will return as a full group with its 12th EP titled "MIC On" next month, its management agency said Tuesday.
The new EP will hit various music services at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, RBW Entertainment said.
It will be the first release from the band involving all four members since the act's compilation album "I Say Mamamoo: The Best" was put out last September to mark the seventh anniversary of its debut.
The title "MIC On" means Mamamoo has come back to the scene with a mic on, according to the agency.
The band, with particularly strong live vocals, made a stellar debut in 2014 with its hit song "Mr. Ambiguous." Other smash hits include "Um Oh Ah Yeah," "Decalcomanie" and "Hip."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted