Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 27, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/15 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 10

Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 10

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20

