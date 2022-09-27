Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 27, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 25/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0
Daejeon 27/13 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 28/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/16 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/15 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 10
Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 10
Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted