Seoul shares open tad higher after Monday's plunge
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks came off to a choppy start Tuesday after an over two-year trough the previous day amid rising woes over a global recession in the wake of aggressive monetary tightening moves in major economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.59 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,226.53 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI dipped 3.02 percent and the secondary KOSDAQ sank 5.07 percent on Monday as investors were increasingly concerned about a global recession caused by the Federal Reserve and other central banks in major economies.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.11 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.6 percent. The S&P500 lost 1.03 percent.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.56 percent, and SK hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, traded flat.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.37 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solutions edged up 0.22 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.18 percent.
The Korean won also climbed over the U.S. dollar after closing at the lowest level in over 13 years.
The Korean won was changing hands at 1,426.8 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 4.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted