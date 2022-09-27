S. Korea seeks to create 120 bln-won defense industry investment fund
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will push to create a defense industry investment fund worth around 120 billion won (US$83.9 million) by 2025 to support defense firms specializing in artificial intelligence, drones and other areas, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.
Hana Bank -- a local institution chosen to manage research funds from the state-funded Defense Agency for Technology and Quality and Agency for Defense Development -- will make investments worth 60 billion won in total from 2023-25 for the creation of a parent fund, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The Korea Growth Investment Corp. has been selected to manage the parent fund and create three subordinate ones, which will attract a combined 60 billion won from private investors in the 2023-25 period. The subordinate funds will be run for some 10 years.
The country's first such policy fund is aimed at supporting small and midsized defense enterprises boasting cutting-edge defense technologies in various areas, including energy, aerospace and semiconductors, according to DAPA.
"The purpose of creating this fund is to improve innovativeness of the industry's ecosystem in response to changes in the overall environment of the defense industry," DAPA said in a press release.
The local bank and fund manager were selected through a public bidding process.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted