Seoul shares turn to losses late Tue. morning amid recession woes
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks turned to losses late Tuesday morning amid growing woes over a global recession caused by aggressive monetary tightening moves in major economies.
After opening a tad higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had declined 14.64 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,206.3 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI dipped to the lowest level Monday in over two years.
Investors' appetite for risky assets remained subdued as aggressive monetary tightening moves in major economies stoked concerns about a global recession.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.11 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.6 percent. The S&P500 lost 1.03 percent.
Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a point, its third increase in a row, to bring down inflation.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.19 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.82 percent.
SK hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, lost 1.33 percent, with battery maker LG Energy Solutions dropping 1.01 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.53 percent.
The Korean won had been changing hands at 1,428.25 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 3.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place