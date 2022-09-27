Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea-China freight train likely to continue operations: Seoul official

All News 14:28 September 27, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Cargo train operation between North Korea and China is likely to continue, a South Korean government official said Tuesday, citing Beijing's confirmation of its resumption following a five-month suspension.

On Monday, a freight train from the Chinese border city of Dandong was seen crossing a railway bridge over the Amnok River toward North Korea for the first time since late April.

Speaking at a press briefing later in the day, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, confirmed the resumption of the train service linking Dandong and the North's border city of Sinuiju.

The South's unification ministry official took note of China's statement.

"The cargo train between North Korea and China will likely continue operations, given that the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has formally confirmed its resumption," the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

A cargo train crosses the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge over the Amnok River from the Chinese border city of Dandong toward North Korea's border city of Sinuiju at 7:43 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

