Most S. Korean manufacturers rule out reshoring: poll
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- More than 9 in 10 South Korean companies aren't considering bringing their manufacturing back home due mainly to labor regulations here, a poll showed Tuesday.
Of the 306 South Korean businesses that have overseas operations, 93.5 percent said they have no plans for reshoring, according to the survey by the Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF).
Nearly 98 percent of corporations with a workforce of 300 or more said they are not considering reshoring, with the comparable figure for firms with fewer than 300 workers coming to 87.5 percent.
Some 30 percent cited South Korea's labor regulations as the biggest hurdle for their possible reshoring.
It was followed by the country's tax system with 24.5 percent, environmental restrictions with 16.7 percent and zoning rules with 13.1 percent.
Slightly over 82 percent said they don't know enough about Seoul's reshoring promotion system.
The Yoon Suk-yeol government has promised to expand support for companies that move production back home, including state financial incentives and tax cuts.
The respondents also cited more tax breaks as the most pressing issue for reshoring at 31 percent, followed by bigger government subsidies at 27.8 percent and more financial incentives at 21.6 percent, according to the survey.
The KEF called on the government to introduce a wage system based on performance and push for deregulation in the Seoul capital area in order to help promote reshoring.
Many South Korean companies have moved their production facilities overseas in recent years due to high wages and tough labor laws here.
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place
-
(LEAD) Yoon says alliance with U.S. damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic