Festivals Calendar - October 2022

For thousands of years, rice has been the key staple grain for Korean people, and Icheon, a town south of Seoul, is famous for its high-quality rice that was served to the kings and queens of Korea. Programs will include a reenactment of the parade that transported rice to Hanseong (the old name for Seoul) to present to the king, a huge rice cauldron that is capable of feeding thousands of people and a straw crafting contest. Various performances of traditional music, dance and folk plays will entertain visitors, who will also have the chance to buy this year's crop of Icheon rice and experience traditional agricultural in the farm town.