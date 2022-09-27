KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 39,500 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 12,100 DN 50
SK hynix 82,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 702,000 DN 17,000
TaihanElecWire 1,485 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 DN 650
HyundaiEng&Const 39,600 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,000 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 12,900 0
Kogas 34,250 UP 200
Hanwha 26,050 UP 100
DB HiTek 40,050 UP 2,100
CJ 72,100 DN 100
HITEJINRO 27,500 UP 900
Yuhan 53,800 UP 500
SLCORP 34,450 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 95,700 DN 300
DOOSAN 85,400 UP 1,500
DL 63,000 DN 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,650 UP 50
KIA CORP. 76,500 UP 1,700
Meritz Insurance 31,250 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,100 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 34,500 DN 850
MERITZ SECU 4,000 DN 85
HtlShilla 73,400 UP 1,100
Hanmi Science 32,200 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 119,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 45,350 UP 1,100
F&F 146,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 78,800 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 31,200 UP 1,350
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,850 UP 1,500
MS IND 19,050 DN 600
OCI 94,100 UP 800
LS ELECTRIC 47,350 UP 450
KorZinc 591,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,610 0
HyundaiMipoDock 107,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
(LEAD) N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility