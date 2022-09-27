KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DWEC 4,290 UP 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,100 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 420,000 UP 14,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,850 DN 1,450
KUMHOTIRE 3,525 UP 170
SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 35,450 UP 800
LG H&H 673,000 UP 30,000
LGCHEM 569,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 57,900 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,650 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,700 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 81,300 DN 500
GS 42,600 UP 700
KIWOOM 78,300 DN 700
Celltrion 165,500 UP 1,000
TKG Huchems 19,950 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,500 UP 8,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,100 UP 800
KIH 49,850 DN 350
HDSINFRA 4,600 0
AmoreG 29,700 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 186,000 UP 3,500
KCC 244,000 UP 9,000
SKBP 58,200 DN 500
Daesang 22,700 UP 850
SKNetworks 4,020 UP 85
ORION Holdings 15,050 UP 850
Daewoong 20,600 UP 450
SSANGYONGCNE 6,440 DN 20
Shinsegae 237,000 UP 8,500
KAL 23,150 UP 500
TaekwangInd 726,000 DN 14,000
LG Corp. 76,400 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 169,000 UP 3,000
Boryung 10,100 UP 180
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,900 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,000 UP 250
Nongshim 308,500 UP 4,500
SGBC 41,900 UP 150
