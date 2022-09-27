KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hyosung 71,000 DN 500
LOTTE 40,000 UP 550
GCH Corp 16,250 UP 1,050
LotteChilsung 165,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,660 UP 70
POSCO Holdings 229,000 UP 4,500
DB INSURANCE 57,500 DN 2,200
SamsungElec 54,200 UP 300
NHIS 9,150 DN 70
DongwonInd 238,000 UP 3,500
LS 59,200 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES120000 UP3000
GC Corp 124,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 24,950 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 587,000 DN 10,000
KPIC 107,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,080 DN 10
SKC 92,800 DN 800
GS Retail 26,350 UP 700
Ottogi 481,500 UP 8,000
LG Innotek 309,500 DN 15,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 159,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 65,300 0
KumhoPetrochem 115,000 DN 1,500
Mobis 199,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 65,000 DN 1,100
S-Oil 81,500 0
S-1 55,900 DN 100
ZINUS 35,200 UP 900
Hanchem 176,500 DN 1,500
DWS 46,200 UP 900
KEPCO 20,150 DN 100
SamsungSecu 31,600 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 8,810 UP 10
SKTelecom 52,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 24,000 UP 550
Hanon Systems 9,580 DN 190
SK 201,000 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,300 DN 50
Handsome 25,400 UP 100
(MORE)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
(LEAD) N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility