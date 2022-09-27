KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ILJIN MATERIALS 57,000 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 12,950 DN 100
COWAY 53,900 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,900 UP 3,600
IBK 9,560 DN 60
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,100 UP 2,600
COSMAX 55,800 UP 1,400
DONGSUH 21,000 UP 250
SamsungEng 22,500 UP 700
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,060 UP 170
SAMSUNG CARD 31,000 0
CheilWorldwide 22,300 DN 200
KT 36,500 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27700 UP100
LOTTE TOUR 11,200 UP 450
LG Uplus 11,150 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,000 DN 1,200
KT&G 86,300 UP 700
Doosan Enerbility 15,600 UP 100
Doosanfc 30,100 UP 350
LG Display 12,300 DN 50
Kangwonland 25,300 UP 650
NAVER 204,500 0
Kakao 59,300 DN 400
NCsoft 329,000 UP 2,000
LIG Nex1 90,100 UP 200
Fila Holdings 33,450 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,450 DN 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,220 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 111,500 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 12,700 UP 50
SK Innovation 151,000 DN 7,500
DSME 20,400 DN 4,550
POONGSAN 25,400 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 44,500 DN 1,950
Hansae 15,500 DN 50
Youngone Corp 48,600 UP 1,000
CSWIND 62,300 DN 900
(MORE)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
(LEAD) N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility