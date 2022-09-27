GKL 15,250 UP 850

KOLON IND 44,450 UP 50

HanmiPharm 232,000 UP 6,000

SD Biosensor 27,100 UP 400

Meritz Financial 21,700 DN 450

BNK Financial Group 6,210 DN 130

emart 86,600 UP 2,000

HMM 19,550 UP 1,400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 00 DN250

KOLMAR KOREA 39,950 UP 2,300

PIAM 32,100 DN 150

HANJINKAL 41,050 UP 1,850

CHONGKUNDANG 77,200 UP 800

DoubleUGames 42,050 UP 300

MANDO 46,750 UP 850

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 754,000 DN 4,000

Doosan Bobcat 29,450 UP 450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,000 DN 250

Netmarble 54,600 UP 100

KRAFTON 213,000 UP 4,000

HD HYUNDAI 55,900 DN 200

ORION 109,000 UP 6,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,900 UP 300

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,100 DN 200

BGF Retail 163,500 UP 3,500

SKCHEM 98,700 DN 1,300

HDC-OP 10,700 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 264,000 0

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 336,500 DN 8,000

HANILCMT 12,350 UP 100

SKBS 85,200 UP 600

WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 DN 100

KakaoBank 21,500 DN 300

HYBE 140,000 DN 1,000

SK ie technology 59,900 DN 800

LG Energy Solution 444,000 DN 2,500

DL E&C 36,950 UP 500

kakaopay 52,600 DN 400

K Car 15,500 UP 600

SKSQUARE 36,150 DN 850

