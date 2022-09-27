KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 15,250 UP 850
KOLON IND 44,450 UP 50
HanmiPharm 232,000 UP 6,000
SD Biosensor 27,100 UP 400
Meritz Financial 21,700 DN 450
BNK Financial Group 6,210 DN 130
emart 86,600 UP 2,000
HMM 19,550 UP 1,400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 39,950 UP 2,300
PIAM 32,100 DN 150
HANJINKAL 41,050 UP 1,850
CHONGKUNDANG 77,200 UP 800
DoubleUGames 42,050 UP 300
MANDO 46,750 UP 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 754,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,450 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,000 DN 250
Netmarble 54,600 UP 100
KRAFTON 213,000 UP 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 55,900 DN 200
ORION 109,000 UP 6,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,900 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,100 DN 200
BGF Retail 163,500 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 98,700 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 10,700 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 264,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 336,500 DN 8,000
HANILCMT 12,350 UP 100
SKBS 85,200 UP 600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 DN 100
KakaoBank 21,500 DN 300
HYBE 140,000 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 59,900 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 444,000 DN 2,500
DL E&C 36,950 UP 500
kakaopay 52,600 DN 400
K Car 15,500 UP 600
SKSQUARE 36,150 DN 850
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
(LEAD) N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility