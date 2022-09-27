Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) N. Korea-China freight train likely to continue operations: Seoul official
SEOUL -- Cargo train operation between North Korea and China is likely to continue, a South Korean government official said Tuesday, citing Beijing's confirmation of its resumption following a five-month suspension.
On Monday, a freight train from the Chinese border city of Dandong was seen crossing a railway bridge over the Amnok River toward North Korea for the first time since late April.
(LEAD) Yoon calls for follow-up measures after 3-nation tour
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials Tuesday to come up with measures to follow up on his meetings with foreign leaders and investors during his trip to Britain, the United States and Canada last week.
Yoon gave the instructions while presiding over a Cabinet meeting in the central city of Sejong, saying he used the trip to clearly state his commitment to defending the international order that is based on the spirit of freedom and solidarity.
(LEAD) DP introduces motion for FM's dismissal
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) submitted a motion calling for the dismissal of Foreign Minster Park Jin on Tuesday, stepping up attacks on President Yoon Suk-yeol over his use of foul language during last week's overseas trip.
The motion is certain to pass through the National Assembly as the DP holds 169 out of 299 parliamentary seats. Still, however, it will only be symbolic because it is not legally binding and Yoon has no obligation to comply with it.
(LEAD) Asiana to expand flights to Japan as visa-free travel resume
SEOUL -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Tuesday it will expand flights to Japan from late October on Japan's decision to ease travel restrictions despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan announced last week it will lift the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resume visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, from Oct. 11.
Activists urge efforts for launch of N.K. human rights foundation
SEOUL -- A group of activists here on Tuesday called for the establishment of a North Korean human rights foundation that has been delayed for years due to a stalemate at the National Assembly.
They issued the appeal during a press conference in Seoul held on the occasion of North Korea Freedom Week, an annual campaign that aims to raise public awareness of the humanitarian situation in the reclusive nation.
Volvo's cumulative car sales to exceed 100,000 in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Volvo Car Korea Co. said Tuesday its accumulated vehicle sales will exceed 100,000 units this year after reporting a double-digit annual sales growth in the past decade in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
South Korea emerged as the 10th-biggest market for the Sweden-based carmaker last year from the 28th market in 2013 helped by strong local demand for its models.
Seoul shares snap 4-day decline amid recession woes
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks snapped their four-day losing streak Tuesday amid still persistent woes over aggressive monetary tightening moves in major economies that could lead to a recession. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 2.92 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 2,223.86.
