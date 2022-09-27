(LEAD) Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers visit U.S. aircraft carrier in combined exercise
(ATTN: ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Top South Korean and U.S. military officials on Tuesday boarded the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier partaking in a combined naval exercise in the East Sea, Seoul officials said, in an apparent display of the allies' unity against North Korean threats.
Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and Gen. Paul LaCamera, the commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, visited the nuclear-powered carrier that arrived here on Friday to join the allies' first naval drills near the peninsula in five years.
The four-day exercise kicked off on Monday amid growing concerns that Pyongyang could engage in provocative acts, such as a nuclear test or a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Aboard the carrier, Kim and LaCamera received a briefing on the ongoing exercise, for which the allies deployed more than 20 vessels, including the nuclear-powered USS Annapolis submarine as well as key South Korean assets such as the 7,600-ton Aegis destroyer Seoae Ryu Sung-ryong.
There, Kim highlighted the alliance's readiness to counter North Korean threats.
"The South Korea-U.S. alliance would respond sternly to any North Korean provocations or aggression," Kim was quoted by his office as saying. "(We) would make North Korea clearly aware that should it attempt to launch a nuclear attack, its regime would be left with no scenario for survival anymore."
Kim also vowed to continue cooperating with the U.S. "systematically" to strengthen the credibility of America's extended deterrence, its stated commitment to mobilizing a full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear options, to defend its ally.
LaCamera stressed the "ironclad" U.S. security commitment to Seoul.
"The latest carrier striker group's visit to Korea and the ROK-U.S. combined naval exercise show U.S. determination and execution capability for extended deterrence and combat readiness," the commander was quoted by his office as saying. ROK stands for the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.
The arrival of the carrier, a centerpiece of America's naval might, came after Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and Joe Biden reaffirmed their commitment to deploying U.S. strategic assets in a "timely and coordinated manner as necessary" during their summit in Seoul in May.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
(4th LD) Death toll climbs to 7 in Daejeon outlet mall fire
-
(LEAD) N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place
-
Ruling party lawmakers to take legal measures against MBC TV over Yoon's hot mic report
-
Presidential office not to seek legal action over Yoon's hot mic controversy