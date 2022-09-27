Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecution seeks arrest of former DP deputy secretary general for corruption

All News 18:26 September 27, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for a former deputy secretary general of the main opposition Democratic Party on bribery charges.

The Seoul Central Prosecutors Office said Lee Jung-geun, 59, is suspected of taking about 1 billion won (US$702,528) from a businessman between December 2019 and January last year in exchange for promises to lobby the government for business favors.

She has served as the party's deputy secretary general, deputy spokesperson and chief of a local chapter in southern Seoul.

This Feb. 24, 2022, file photo shows Lee Jung-geun, a former deputy secretary general of the main opposition Democratic Party. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Democratic Party #Lee Jung-geun
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!