'Lucky' Son Heung-min delivers for S. Korea in World Cup tuneup victory

"I can understand why fans want to see Kang-in play. I myself was curious how he'd handle himself on the pitch," Son said of the co-assist leader in La Liga this year. "But the national team should not be about Kang-in alone. Only the coach makes the decision on the lineup. I felt there has been too much spotlight on Kang-in. There are other guys who didn't play this time and I am sure they were disappointed, too."

