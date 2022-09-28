Korean-language dailies

-- 594 cases of despair for Cambodian workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Aboard nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, top S. Korean, U.S. military officers send warning message to N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'More payment for national pension, but there shouldn't be a cut in what they get later': experts (Donga Ilbo)

-- Political bickering over foul language use, no attention to people's livelihoods (Seoul Shinmun)

-- In face of limits in boosting birthrate, gov't to craft new demographic policy framework (Segye Times)

-- Harris says will find solution to S. Korea's concerns over EV issue (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Ju-ho strongly considered as new education minister (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Pound tumbles, concerns emerge over potential financial crisis from Britain (Hankyoreh)

-- Democratic Party proposes motion calling for dismissing FM Park Jin for 'hurting national prestige' during president's overseas trip (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Waning era of diesel cars: Diesel model of Santa Fe recedes into history (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. vice president says will find solution to S. Korea's EV concerns (Korea Economic Daily)

