Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/17 Sunny 10

Incheon 24/18 Sunny 10

Suwon 27/16 Sunny 10

Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 25/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/15 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20

Busan 26/18 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!