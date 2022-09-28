Ex-Vice Gyeonggi governor arrested over bribery charges involving underwear maker
SUWON, South Korea, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday arrested former Vice Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Hwa-young on charges of taking bribes from an underwear company in return for business favors, officials said.
Lee, currently the head of the convention and exhibition center KINTEX, was accused of pocketing some 250 million won (US$175,315) worth of bribes from Ssangbangwool in the forms of a corporate credit card and luxury vehicles between 2018 and early 2022 while he was serving as vice Gyeonggi governor for peace and then head of KINTEX.
Lee previously served on the underwear maker's board of directors as an outside member.
Prosecutors believe that in return for the bribes, Lee helped Ssangbangwool sign a business agreement with North Korean organizations in 2019, under which the underwear firm is promised business rights to secure rare earth metals and other mineral resources from North Korea.
Ssangbangwool's stocks had skyrocketed following the deal.
On Wednesday, Lee was detained after the Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant on charges of bribery and political fund law violations. The court also issued an arrest warrant for Ssangbangwool's vice chairman on bribery and other charges, officials said.
Lee has denied the charges, saying he hasn't used a corporate credit card issued by the underwear firm.
The case is drawing attention as it took place while Lee Jae-myung, the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, was serving as Gyeonggi governor. Prosecutors are likely to look into whether the DP chairman was aware of the alleged ties between the former deputy governor and Ssangbangwool.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
S. Korea beat Cameroon in World Cup tuneup behind Son Heung-min's header
-
Presidential office not to seek legal action over Yoon's hot mic controversy
-
(LEAD) Yoon pays respects to victims of Daejeon shopping mall fire
-
(LEAD) N. Korea claims Korean Peninsula faces 'vicious cycle' of confrontation due to U.S. hostility
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place