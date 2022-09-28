8 companies to recall over 100,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., Toyota Motor Corp. and six other companies will voluntarily recall more than 100,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The eight firms -- including Ford Sales and Service Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea, BMW Korea, Dasan Heavy Industries Co. and Motostar Korea -- are recalling a total of 102,169 units of 52 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty assistant heating system in Kia's Sorento SUV, a faulty transmission system in Ford's Fusion sedan and software problems in the Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro sedan imported by Volkswagen Group Korea, the statement said.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
