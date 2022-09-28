Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung insurers to expand global alternative investment via Blackstone

All News 10:38 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Group's insurance affiliates said Wednesday they have signed a deal with U.S. asset management behemoth Blackstone Inc. to invest some US$650 million in alternative assets, such as real estate and infrastructure facilities.

The two -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. -- will chip in the amount in the alternative fund managed by Blackstone.

In recent years, Samsung's financial firms have been aggressively pushing for global investment.

Samsung Life bought a 25 percent stake in Savills Investment Management, the real estate management leg of British property giant Savills.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance purchased a 19 percent stake of British reinsurer Canopius AG between 2019 and 2020.

Samsung insurers to expand global alternative investment via Blackstone - 1

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung insurers-Blackstone
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!