Buddhist Jogye Order's new executive chief takes office
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The new executive chief of the Jogye Order, South Korea's biggest Buddhist sect, took office Wednesday and started his four-year term.
Ven. Jinwoo arrived at the compound of Jogye Temple in downtown Seoul and paid tribute at the main Daeungjeon Hall before entering his office. He did not give any comments.
He was elected unopposed as the 37th president of the Jogye Order last month, replacing the predecessor Ven. Wonhaeng. The order adopted the new system to pick its chief through a single-winner uncontested election in 2019.
Born in 1961, Ven. Jinwoo entered the priesthood in 1978 and served in major positions in the Jogye Order since 2017.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
S. Korea beat Cameroon in World Cup tuneup behind Son Heung-min's header
-
(LEAD) Yoon pays respects to victims of Daejeon shopping mall fire
-
Presidential office not to seek legal action over Yoon's hot mic controversy
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for follow-up measures after 3-nation tour
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place