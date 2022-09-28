PM holds talks with Japan's Kishida
TOKYO, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, a day after he attended the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The meeting in Tokyo came less than a week after President Yoon Suk-yeol and Kishida held talks in New York and agreed on the need to improve relations between the two countries by resolving pending issues.
The Yoon-Kishida meeting marked the first one-on-one talks between the leaders of the two nations since December 2019 and raised hopes of improving relations badly frayed over wartime forced labor and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
S. Korea beat Cameroon in World Cup tuneup behind Son Heung-min's header
-
(LEAD) Yoon pays respects to victims of Daejeon shopping mall fire
-
Presidential office not to seek legal action over Yoon's hot mic controversy
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for follow-up measures after 3-nation tour
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place