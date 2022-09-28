POSCO to enter blue hydrogen biz
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Group, South Korea's leading steelmaker, said Wednesday it will actively enter the blue hydrogen business as part of efforts to expand its non-steel business.
POSCO Holdings Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding with its affiliate POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. and major hydrogen company Approtium Co. to cooperate on the blue hydrogen business.
Approtium is the country's leading hydrogen-focused company, which supplies some 40 percent of industrial hydrogen.
Blue hydrogen is produced from natural gas but eliminates emissions by capturing and storing the emitted carbon.
Under the deal, the three will invest more than 200 billion won (US$139 million) in facilities that capture emissions, which could help produce 40,000 tons of hydrogen annually.
Earlier, POSCO Group said it will also spend 10 trillion won by 2030 on its hydrogen business and spend big on renewable energy and other eco-friendly businesses.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
-
S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting
-
Main opposition raps Yoon for failing to show tangible results in New York
-
S. Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week
-
Presidential office defends Yoon over apparent use of foul language
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday figure in 11 weeks
-
Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
-
S. Korea beat Cameroon in World Cup tuneup behind Son Heung-min's header
-
(LEAD) Yoon pays respects to victims of Daejeon shopping mall fire
-
Presidential office not to seek legal action over Yoon's hot mic controversy
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for follow-up measures after 3-nation tour
-
Set to return after 2-year absence, tennis player Chung Hyeon is in good place