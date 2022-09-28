The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 28, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.72 2.70
2-M 2.92 2.90
3-M 3.15 3.13
6-M 3.75 3.74
12-M 4.40 4.39
(END)
