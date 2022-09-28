Gov't, ruling party to push for measures to resolve nighttime taxi shortage
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided to come up with a set of measures to resolve the late-night taxi shortage sparked amid the pandemic, officials said Wednesday.
Over the past few months, many people have complained of a shortage of nighttime taxis as demand for rides surged after nearly all COVID-19 social distancing rules were lifted earlier this year. The industry had dwindled under the restrictions, including business hour curfews on cafes and restaurants.
Taxi supply is currently fine but the drivers tend to avoid nighttime service as they do not get paid more than driving during the daytime, Rep. Sung Il-jong, the PPP's top policymaker, said after a consultation meeting with the government.
"The government and the party have agreed deregulation and an adjustment of late-night taxi fare are needed to resolve the problem," Sung said, noting no change will be made to daytime taxi fees.
The land ministry will announce detailed measures on Tuesday next week, including lifting of the taxi shift scheduling system and an increase in late-night taxi hailing fees.
